Toronto's store for short men is closing

One of the oldest retailers in Toronto will be closing its doors sometime over the next two months after nearly 90 years of business.

Brown's, a self-described "short man's store," has been serving men under 5 feet, 8 inches for almost a century at a now closed store near Queen and Spadina and the one remaining location at 1975 Avenue Road, just north of Lawrence.

Retail liquidation firm Danbury Global announced on Thursday that the Avenue Roads store would be closing due to the death of owner Lou Brown, who took over the family business from his father after years of working side-by-side.

A public, store-wide closing liquidation sale is already underway.

It will run until the shop closes for good, and feature menswear from designers like Bugatti, Samuelsohn, Hugo Boss, Allen Edmonds, Alberto and more.