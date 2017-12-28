Fashion & Style
Corey Van Den Hoogenband
Posted 8 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
markets pop ups toronto

The top 11 markets and pop-ups in Toronto this January

Fashion & Style
Corey Van Den Hoogenband
Posted 8 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Toronto markets, pop-ups, and warehouse sales in January include suits and sneakers at deep discounts, a tour of the city's musical history, and a chance to score a deal on vinyl LPs while enjoying a beer or two. 

Lead photo by

Adidas Originals

Join the conversation Load comments

Have an event you’d like to plug? Submit it for free and we’ll add it to the calendar.

Submit Your Event

Check out our Events section for more upcoming events in Toronto.

You might also like...

The top 11 markets and pop-ups in Toronto this January

Toronto upset after Boxing Day sale at local store is a bust

Boxing Day was complete chaos in Toronto this year

Boxing Day sales in Toronto for 2017

The top 25 stores for warm winter clothing in Toronto

Toronto startup wants to make air travel more comfortable

Fashion Santa probably won't be coming back to Yorkdale

10 Toronto themed gift ideas for the holidays