The top 11 markets and pop-ups in Toronto this January

Toronto markets, pop-ups, and warehouse sales in January include suits and sneakers at deep discounts, a tour of the city's musical history, and a chance to score a deal on vinyl LPs while enjoying a beer or two.
This month, the Long Winter music and arts festival includes a multi-room visual experience inside the Gladstone. The art pop-up spotlights decades of Toronto's alt-music history, subcultures, and scenes.
On the first Saturday of each month in 2018, you can head down to Campbell Park for a no money, no swapping, free market. Each attendee is allowed one large shopping bag and can fill it up to their heart's content!
After hundreds of events and shows, Art Battle has collected amazing works from across the country for a four day exhibition and sale of the best pieces of Art Battle history. There'll even be live painting on site!