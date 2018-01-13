The top 5 salons for eyelash extensions in Toronto

Eyelash extensions in Toronto are the cure for folks who want to glam up their blinkers. Whether they're made out of silk or the ever-popular mink fur, head into one of these salons and leave with some primped-out lashes.

These are my picks for the top eyelash extension salons in Toronto.

Founder Linh Nguyen has received multiple awards from NEESA, the only eyelash extension association in North America (yes, that exists.) Her Annex spa is high in demand but also high in prices: eyelash extensions here will set you back anywhere between $120 to $445.

This salon at Yonge & Eglinton is known for blessing its customers with lashes made of mink fur for a more natural appearance, with four lash looks that range from $90 to $195. They also offer falsies (the kind you can rip off whenever you want) for $18, which they’ll apply for you in-store.

Located in Yorkville, Winks has a range of facial hair services that include not-so-subtle but glamorous lash extensions – which cost from $125 to $395 – and microblading to fill out any sparse brow patches.

Here you can get standard sets that cost anywhere from $30 to $185, but this Dundas West also offers lashes for $1 each, so you can customize exactly how many you need around your eyes and where.

This small salon in Leslieville offers decked out lash sets for prices between $80 and $180. If you want to refill your lashes after getting them done elsewhere, make sure to specify with these girls so you they can fix up your lashes accordingly.