The top 17 mattress, bed and bedding stores in Toronto

Mattresses, beds and bedding stores in Toronto can help you secure the always important good night's sleep. From stylish bed frames to mattresses with just the right amount of sink and bounce, these sleep gear providers will make you want to leap stay under the covers all day.

Here are my picks for the top stores for mattress, beds, and bedding in Toronto.

Mattresses

This popular Swedish brand could be the one-stop-shop for all your home needs, but they've got a particularly good selection of mattresses that are affordable and easy to browse. Hit any of their locations across Toronto to find the ideal place to rest your head.

Ranging from inexpensive to pretty pricey, the largest mattress retailer in Canada has a big range of styles and knowledgeable sales reps who will help you find the bed you've already dreamed of.

If you're looking to buy outside of big box retailers, head to this family-run chain of stores with two locations across the city. They sell brand-name mattress like Sealy for reduced prices, and even have an express delivery if you want to sleep on your new bed the day you buy it.

All memory foam mattresses sold at this store in the Beaches are organic and made in Canada. While expensive (their cheapest product costs $1,524), these natural latex materials might be worth the investment if you're looking for a healthier sleep.

This sustainable store on St. Clair West is all about the healthy products for your home and bedroom. They carry Canadian-made natural rubber mattresses that you can custom order and receive between three and six weeks.

Full of funky and modern furniture, this Queen West store is one of the few retailers in the city to carry Endy mattresses, with a whole showroom dedicated to the Canadian company on the fourth floor of the building.

Bed Frames

Visit one of their locations at King East or Liberty Village to peruse their selection of functional bed frames to complement your contemporary home.

This store has two showrooms at Yonge and Eglinton and in Liberty Village. It carries a variety of bed frames that are sleek enough for any modern bedroom.

Anyone attuned to the limited spaces of condo-living will appreciate the super simple designs of this Liberty Village store's bed frames.

This Castlefield Design Destrict store offers frames that are ideal for bedrooms with limited real estate, like ones that have storage space underneath.

Fans of modern furniture can seek out moderately priced bed frames at this Queen West shop, which occasionally offers items at deep discount.

There's a fairly big range of designs at this West Queen West furniture store. Upholstered, wooden, with back boards or without; bed frames sold here are modern and elegant.

Bedding



Known for carrying items with colourful designs and grandma-at-heart fabrics, this chain with locations in Yorkville and West Queen West is for those who want to deck out their bed with cozy patchwork blankets and cushions.

This two-floored Queen West retailer has tons of bedding that is fairly affordable. They've got selections of matching duvet and pillowcases with modern prints like palm leaves and marbleized designs.

Located in the Entertainment District, this showroom feels like walking into somebody's home. You can buy their Portuguese-made complete bed sets that are designed to remove moisture contact from your skin so you have a sweat-free sleep.

Treat yourself to some luxurious linens from this Montreal-based bedding store by Yonge and Eglinton. Crisp white sheets with high thread counts will have your bedroom looking like a European getaway, especially with items like duvets imported from Portugal.

Unbeknownst to many, H&M has a home section that offers incredibly affordably duvet covers and pillow cases. Designs are basic with the occasional whale-printed duvet cover and they come in all sizes.