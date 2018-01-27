The top 10 party supply stores in Toronto

The top party supply stores in Toronto have all the razzle dazzle you need to throw a proper fiesta. Whether it's a birthday party, an engagement party, a kid's party, or just an excuse to eat cake, these stores have you covered.

Here are my picks for the top party supply stores in Toronto.

This little spot at Avenue and Lawrence packs a lot inside. A well-stocked store with everything from themed plates and napkins to balloons and gifts, it's a one-stop shop for your party needs.

Located in Etobicoke, this store takes partying really seriously, offering the usual gear as well as fireworks to light up the evening. They also have costumes and morphsuits – an absolute party essential.

Come to this Yonge and Lawrence shop for all your basic balloon needs. While they do have some options for numbers and lettered balloons, the classic oval shapes are where it's at.

Do you require an adorable Olaf balloon for your Frozen-themed party? This Bloorcourt store has it, plus tons of other fun inflatable balloons. You can also rent a helium tank, because balloons get tired too.

If you're trying to make a theatrical entrance to your own party, maybe consider getting a luxurious balloon archway from this Corktown store. They even have remote-controlled shark-shaped balloons to make things extra dramatic.

This classic party swag emporium has locations in North York and Etobicoke and offers everything you need to keep your party on-theme, from the ribbons all the way down to the napkins.

It's easy to go overboard when accessorizing for parties, but this St. Clair West store actually stocks decor that looks festive but still modern. They've got some uniquely designed balloons as well as gender-neutral loots bag sets for the kids.

Take your anger out on a pinata from this store in Thornhill and be rewarded with candy, yay. Party Supply also does custom banners so that your shindig's messaging stays on point.

Head to this Scarborough party outlet if you really want to take it to the next level. They even offer wedding gear like flower centrepieces and chair rentals, plus decor for ceremonial events like baptisms.

If you're going to be playing dress up, this Danforth East supply store is where you need to go. A huge selection of costumes and FX makeup plus a cute array of stuffed animals for loot bags make this a super fun spot to pull up with the kids.