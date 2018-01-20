The top 10 stores for cheap wedding dresses in Toronto

Cheap wedding dresses are perfect for brides who want to get married without breaking the bank. Toronto has a few stores that cater especially to those frugal fiancées, because walking down the aisle doesn’t have to mean walking into debt.

Here are my picks for the top stores for cheap wedding dresses in Toronto.

This volunteer-run store in East Chinatown sells and donates wedding gowns that cost between $100 to $1500. You can get a variety of new or pre-loved dresses here, with all profits going to cancer charities.

Designer Jule Lee’s custom wedding gowns are elegant and effortless. Pieces from her collection run on average between $600 and $800, which you can have delivered to you from her office in Bloor West Village.

Pick out the perfect wedding dress, walk down the aisle with it, and then bring it right back. This Roncesvalles dress store rents out wedding-appropriate gowns for under $300 that you can return once the ceremony is done, since you’re only going to wear it once (hopefully).

This store is for 21st century brides with a penchant for nostalgia. This Annex shop carries hundreds of wedding gowns that date all the way back to 1867 up to the early 1900s. The average price of dresses here is $950, but can go as low as $300.

A family-run dress shop in Markham, Superior's price points run a bit higher than others on this list, with dresses between $1,200 to $9,000. The trick: head to their clearance centre next door and get up to 80 percent off of discontinued dresses.

Whether you’re looking for slim fits, poofy skirts or custom designs, this dress store in the Avenue and Lawrence area carries it all. Brands like Mori Lee and Kenneth Wilson are popular here, with all dresses ranging between $299 and $4000.

The deals don’t get much better than at this Scarborough retailer. Dresses range from a mere $39 to $1948, and you can easily snag an incredible wedding gown from top bridal brands like Vera Wang or Oleg Cassini for under $1000.

Dresses here average around $1000 but their clearance sales are what lure in the brides. With up to 80 percent knocked off final prices during sales, dresses at store with locations in North York and Etobicoke can cost as low as $99.

Located in the Castlefield Design District, this wedding company has existed in Toronto for over 20 years. They carry coveted Spanish bridal brands like Pronovias and Rosa Clara, and all their dresses ranging from $600 to $3000.

A longtime family-run business in the St. Clair West area, Jolie provides dresses for as low as $150. Also, everything on the second floor of the shop is 50 percent, including bridal gowns and dresses for the rest of your entourage.