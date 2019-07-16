Fashion & Style
Tanya Mok
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
cheap wedding venues toronto

The top 10 cheap wedding venues in Toronto

Fashion & Style
Tanya Mok
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Cheap wedding venues in Toronto will let you stay on budget while planning your big day. These spots offer reasonable rental rates and packages to help make your ceremony and reception as cute and cost efficient as possible.

Here my picks for the top cheap wedding venues in Toronto. 

Amsterdam Brewing 

Having your wedding in a brewery is definitely all the rage these days, especially since they tend to be such large, pretty spaces. This brewery in Leaside costs $700 for a full day, where you can transform this boozy paradise into your ideal matrimonial site.

The Vandenberg House

Get married in this old Victorian mansion in Leslieville (built more than 135 years ago) for your reception, dinner, and ceremony. There’s a banquet hall venue and bridal suite, with reception site fees costing around $1,106, and $35 per head for dinner.

Todmorden Mills

You can utilize several areas of this city-run heritage site, which spans 15 hectares, with several historic homes. It’s a three-hour minimum, and you can rent out two areas: the Papermill Gallery ($250 an hour) or the Northlawn ($150 an hour). 

Ontario Heritage Centre 

This Edwardian building dating back to 1909 is nestled into the Financial District at 10 Adelaide St. E. It’s been carefully restored to maintain its rich wood panels, white marble lobby and detailed ironwork. There’s three spaces available rental rates ranging from $870 to $2,150 for a full day. 

Dovercourt House

It’s typically used for artistic performances and events, but this space is also available for private parties. Rentals rates vary depending on the date and time, but they include access to tables, chairs, a mixer and speakers for all your A/V needs.

Toronto Wedding Chapel

This space by Yonge and Eglinton is ideal for intimate weddings, especially for small parties. It’s pre-decorated venue, meaning you don’t have to worry about paying for the frills, unless you want to customize it yourself. Packages range, but you can get one as low as $299 for 10 guests.

Black Creek Pioneer Village

If you're looking for an old-world vibe for your wedding, think about this serene spot in the north end of the city. Wedding packages are $150 per person, and—the best part—open bar’s included. 

Beach United

There’s several event spaces for rent at this venue not far from Kew Gardens. The Great Hall is 2,500 square-feet and big enough for 200 people, and comes with LED lighting and video projection capabilities. The base site fee is $550, and comes up to about $30 per person. 

The Heliconian Club

Built in 1875, this Yorkville spot has been restored to keep its vintage charm. With vaulted ceilings, a wood-burning fireplace and a functional prep kitchen, it's the perfect gathering space for up to 120 individuals, with rental rates ranging betwee $400 to $700. 

Colbourne Lodge

This historic house in High Park is city-run, meaning it’s fairly affordable compared to private-owned venues. There’s a pretty veranda that fits 20 people, costing $150 an hour. The Coach House is $100 per hour. 

Lead photo by

Marcin Moka

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Fashion & Style

Reformation just opened its first Canadian store in Toronto

The top 10 cheap wedding venues in Toronto

L.L. Bean is opening their first Canadian location near Toronto next month

The oldest garden centre in the Toronto area is closing after 71 years

Drake is opening an OVO store at the Toronto Eaton Centre

Popular Korean beauty brand Innisfree opening its first Toronto location

Two guys in Toronto made hilarious knock-off New Balance Kawhi Leonard shirts

Toronto fashion startup is making accessories out of leaves