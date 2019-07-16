The top 10 cheap wedding venues in Toronto

Cheap wedding venues in Toronto will let you stay on budget while planning your big day. These spots offer reasonable rental rates and packages to help make your ceremony and reception as cute and cost efficient as possible.

Here my picks for the top cheap wedding venues in Toronto.

Having your wedding in a brewery is definitely all the rage these days, especially since they tend to be such large, pretty spaces. This brewery in Leaside costs $700 for a full day, where you can transform this boozy paradise into your ideal matrimonial site.

Get married in this old Victorian mansion in Leslieville (built more than 135 years ago) for your reception, dinner, and ceremony. There’s a banquet hall venue and bridal suite, with reception site fees costing around $1,106, and $35 per head for dinner.

You can utilize several areas of this city-run heritage site, which spans 15 hectares, with several historic homes. It’s a three-hour minimum, and you can rent out two areas: the Papermill Gallery ($250 an hour) or the Northlawn ($150 an hour).

This Edwardian building dating back to 1909 is nestled into the Financial District at 10 Adelaide St. E. It’s been carefully restored to maintain its rich wood panels, white marble lobby and detailed ironwork. There’s three spaces available rental rates ranging from $870 to $2,150 for a full day.

It’s typically used for artistic performances and events, but this space is also available for private parties. Rentals rates vary depending on the date and time, but they include access to tables, chairs, a mixer and speakers for all your A/V needs.

This space by Yonge and Eglinton is ideal for intimate weddings, especially for small parties. It’s pre-decorated venue, meaning you don’t have to worry about paying for the frills, unless you want to customize it yourself. Packages range, but you can get one as low as $299 for 10 guests.

If you're looking for an old-world vibe for your wedding, think about this serene spot in the north end of the city. Wedding packages are $150 per person, and—the best part—open bar’s included.

There’s several event spaces for rent at this venue not far from Kew Gardens. The Great Hall is 2,500 square-feet and big enough for 200 people, and comes with LED lighting and video projection capabilities. The base site fee is $550, and comes up to about $30 per person.

Built in 1875, this Yorkville spot has been restored to keep its vintage charm. With vaulted ceilings, a wood-burning fireplace and a functional prep kitchen, it's the perfect gathering space for up to 120 individuals, with rental rates ranging betwee $400 to $700.

This historic house in High Park is city-run, meaning it’s fairly affordable compared to private-owned venues. There’s a pretty veranda that fits 20 people, costing $150 an hour. The Coach House is $100 per hour.