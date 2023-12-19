The top 10 stores to buy chairs in Toronto

Stores to buy chairs in Toronto will help you find the perfect pieces for dining, entertaining, office or lounging. Toronto's furniture studios and showrooms are pros at catering to homebuyers and business owners alike, placing all manner of styles at your fingertips.

Here are my picks for the top stores to buy chairs in Toronto.

This Castlefield Design Market staple caters to Toronto's younger-generation condo occupants. Within their sprawling warehouse, shoppers will find an extensive selection of contemporary and classic pieces that manage to be both luxurious and affordable.

With West Coast and Scandanavian inspired designs, this Ossington shop is a wonderland of cozy couches and chairs. You can even find sherpa chairs here, but be warned, they're as expensive as they are soft.

Though this design brand has been around for nearly a century, their designs are strikingly modern - the Italian company combines form and function elegantly. Located in the Castlefield Design District, you can't go wrong with this iconic brand for your chairs.

Located on King East, this American home design brand's huge brick-and-mortar is a dream for anyone on the hunt for contemporary, colourful chairs.

This Ossington storefront is reminiscent of summers in a wood cabin, with a style that blends modernity with warmth. The first floor offers custom made pieces (8-16 weeks), while the second hosts Gus Modern who keep their manufacturing space fully stocked to ensure arrival within a week.

This enormous Castlefield Design District store carries a selection of high-end local and international contemporary furniture brands. Here, you can find chairs for any room, even the garden, but prepare for some hefty pricetags.

This furniture brand with locations in the Annex and on Queen West is one of the city's favourite for furniture in a range of styles and pricepoints. Head here to find classic wooden chairs, wicker pieces, upholstered arm chairs and everything in between.

This Queen West home design store boasts a huge selection of chairs for all different needs -- from dining room chairs to trendy accent chairs for living spaces.

This modern furniture shop whose flagship retail space is in Etobicoke (they also have a location in Kitchener) boasts a selection of chairs in a range of styles to spice up your space however you choose.

This Etobicoke furniture store that also has a location at The Well boasts a huge selection of chairs, benches and sofas in a wide range of price points. As a bonus, they're also known to have sales somewhat frequently, so you can have the chance to score even greater deals on your furniture.