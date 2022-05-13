The top 10 stores to buy a sofa in Toronto

Sofa stores in Toronto go way beyond IKEA. Whatever kind of sofa you might be in the market for, there are plenty of beautiful, specialized furniture stores in Toronto where you can probably find what you're looking for.

Here are some stores to buy a sofa in Toronto.

The more accessible sibling to the more luxury store ELTE in the Castlefield Design District, this shop has tons of sofa options in various fabrics, styles and price points.

This massive store in the Castlefield Design district might just have the largest section of sofas in the city. Its comprised of six different brands all found under the same roof, with many affordable options but also some that reach stratospheric price levels.

This furniture store with multiple locations in Toronto is known for their affordable, stylish sofas that come in various sizes and can be customized in a few ways. The style here is modern and minimalist.

This minimalist store on Lower Ossington stocks soft and plushy sofas that would look good in most condos and lofts. The style feels very West Coast and most of what they sell is moderately priced.

This Ossington shop is two stores in one with StyleGarage pieces on the ground level and similar looking styles from Gus Design Group on the second floor. Sofas come in lots of solid colours with some styles evoking mid-century modern design.

Just up the street from the Gladstone Hotel in West Queen West, this go-to furniture destination has been around for over 30 years. Their sofas span a wide selection at accessible price points and contemporary design.

This U.S. based retailer with two stores in Toronto offers a variety of styles and fabrics. Prices are among the cheapest on this list and they often have sales throughout the year.

This chain store with a location at Queen and Bathurst is known for their collection of modern designes sofas at prices only a bit more expensive than mass market brands like IKEA.

Located among the many furniture stores on King East, this Montreal brand makes massive, luxurious high-end sofas that require a large space to put them in. Prices start around $8k but if you buy one you'll probably own it forever.

This furniture store just west of Montauk on King East stocks a lot of European designer brands that look good in both homes and offices. Some sofa prices are suitable for more modest budgets but most of what is sold here would be considered higher-end.