The top 10 salons for curly hair in Toronto

Salons for curly hair in Toronto are for those fed up with stylists who seem only to perform well on straight-haired clientele. It’s not easy finding the perfect salon, but for people with curly locks, it’s even harder.

Here are my picks for the top salons for curly hair in Toronto.

Located on the ground floor of the Chelsea Loft condos at the border of the Junction Triangle, the Curly Hair Salon has a following of loyal customers who come for Karla, the resident hairdresser, who brings her Brazilian haircutting techniques to Toronto.

First-timers at this Harbord Village salon can get a styling session here for just $20. The Curly-Doo service includes a wash, dry, and natural styling with some curl-enhancing products. They also specialize in dry-cutting if you need a trim.

The Deva-trained stylists at this King East salon provide a huge array of services for curly hair and really emphasize the specific needs of every hair journey. Besides cuts, they also do twist outs, locs, and colour treatments.

Jonathan Torch, the man behind the Curly Hair Solutions products, has gained a reputation as someone who knows how to tame frizzy hair. Curl Keeper is the crown of his enterprise – you can request this product while getting a (pretty pricey) cut at his salon in North York.

Located on the Danforth, Urban is the type of salon that heavily advocates embracing your natural curls. Newbies can get a complimentary treatment on their first visit, and you can receive a $10 voucher for every friend you recommend.

This salon in the Junction has been catering to all types of hair styles for over ten years and has gained community points for knowing their way around curls. They also use AG Hair Products, a natural Vancouver-owned brand that prides itself on being paraben-free.

A tiny salon located at Yonge and St. Clair, Aphrodite offers highlights, smoothing therapies and dry Deva cuts to transform that unruly hair into the tresses of a goddess.

The owner of this North York salon, Adina Sherman, has several credits in her stylist’s apron: she’s Deva, Ouidad, and Curlisto certified, plus she’s equipped with waterfall and volume techniques. For those who don’t speak hair – it means Adina’s got skills.

A name play on the 60s sci-fi movie featuring Jane Fonda, this Dundas West salon has an unpretentious environment and skilled hair stylists. Book an appointment to turn your frizz to Fonda-esque locks.

Come see Mary at this Junction salon and get your custom curly cut, but make sure your hair is as natural as possible so she can better assess your hair condition. Gossips also does some amazing hair dyeing; pop by if you want to add some colours to your curls.