The top 15 patio furniture stores in Toronto

The top patio furniture stores in Toronto go beyond Canadian Tire, Ikea and Home Depot. Scattered across the city are stores that range from the highly-affordable to the high-end. No matter what your style is, there's a shop nearby to assist.

Here are my picks for the top stores for patio and outdoor furniture in Toronto. Check out these cheaper options too.

With two locations, in Midtown and Liberty Village, this store sells all of the standard outdoor patio furnishings, as well as a few fancy extras. Shop items like outdoor rugs, outdoor stemware, lanterns and various planters and lounge chairs.

The popular chain sitting in a massive four-level space at Yorkdale Shopping Centre deals in patio furniture of many different backgrounds, including wicker, teak, fabric and metal.

This Castlefield Design District store sells all kinds of outdoor items, like barbecues and accessories, gazebos, bar stools, porch swings and fire pits. Be sure to check out the sale section — they have one online — because the regular priced items can be a bit pricey.

Just on the south end of Corktown is where you'll find this shop that sells all things outdoor and garden. Here they sell some very pretty patio furniture, like outdoor bar carts, tables and seating, but these items also come at a higher cost.

At the corner of King East and Sherbourne you can shop different outdoor collections at this designer store, but it's important to keep in mind that this store does come with a pretty hefty price tag.

Near Danforth and Pape is where you'll find full-on outdoor bar setups. This store also provides the standard giant sectional couches, daybeds and chairs, as well as a series of umbrellas and fire pits. During the spring they run a sale on garden furniture so get the best price and check the deals before you dive in.

Lounge seating, sectionals, chaise lounges, benches and fire pits are just a small fraction of the designer outdoor patio furniture available at this store just southeast of Davisville station. Shop here if you're looking to spend some coin on a statement piece.

The three-storey showroom near King and Sherbourne showcases its various outdoor collections. This high-end store runs on the pricier side, so if you're willing to spend some dough this is a good place for you.

This chain of furniture shops has many locations in the GTA and a wide selection of outdoor furniture options that are both great looking and reasonably priced.

If you have an unlimited budget, this pricey King East shop, near Parliament, carries everything you need to construct a full-on outdoor living room. Aside from the regular seating and dining tables, they sell lighting, coffee tables and rugs.

The Crate and Barrel offshoot at Queen and Bathurst has a small but mighty selection of outdoor patio furniture options. Here you'll find sectionals, hammocks and umbrellas for reasonable prices.

At this King East store, you'll find giant sectionals, side tables, coffee tables and all-weather cushions in a variety of neutrals. Prices are steep, so might want to hold off until they have sales on the floor models.

Outdoor furniture is what this shop in the Castlefield Design District specializes in. Shop their lounging collections, fire pits, dining sets and much more. They have a deals tab on their website, so check that before buying to get the best price.

This Queen and Tecumseth furniture store has an expansive patio furniture selection of modern goods and they seem to run the occasional inventory clearance sale. If you're looking for bright and colourful statement pieces, this is a good place.

This kitchen friendly chain store has three locations in the GTA and goes beyond cabinet accessories. They have a whole outdoor collection for the summer which includes sofas, deck chairs, BBQ accessories and even tiki torches.

Markham and Mississauga locations both stock pricey-but-trendy outdoor furniture. Along with a variety of outdoor collections, they offer design tips and services.