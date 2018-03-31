The top 5 places to buy lumber in Toronto

The top places to buy lumber in Toronto are the spots to go for your woodworking needs. Find the hardwood you're looking for in all different sizes with the help of some knowledgeable professionals at these lumberyards.

Here are my picks for the top places to buy lumber in Toronto.

With two locations near Steeles and Dufferin and Gerrard and Main, this is a go-to spot for any project, from professionally commissioned to regular renovations. CFL offers a huge selection of mouldings, trim and doors that are manufactured on site at reasonable prices.

This lumberyard has been providing wood to the Roncey neighbourhood since 1989. If you know what you need, this spot on MorrowAvenue is perfect for fast drive-in service. Pay at the front and head into the yard to have your lumber loaded quickly into your car.

If you've got a building job, this spot by Finch right off of Highway 400 might be your best bet for buying in bulk. They specialize in spruce and cedar, plus plywood that's pressure treated and ideal for outdoor projects.

Right by the Annex, this Home Hardware Building Centre is a convenient full service spot to order wood for your new deck while also picking up some faucets for your kitchen redo. Parking might be a tad tight but worth the convenience for simpler jobs.

There are few things to love about this lumberyard by Dawes Road: competitive prices, knowledgeable staff, plus a Garden Centre that's a lovely reprieve if you've been breathing in sawdust all day. They also carry some exotic woods beyond the regular pines and cedars.