Cheap manicure and pedicure bars in Toronto will get fingers and toes looking right without clawing away at your wallet. Head to any of these nail salons for affordable grooming options.

Here are my picks for the top cheap manicure pedicure bars in Toronto.

Manicures are $8 and pedis are $18 at this Junction spa. For a dual treatment it's just $25 – at those prices you can expect that it'll be busy here.

This salon by College and Bay has another location on Richmond. Here, manicures are only $15 and pedicures are $25. For a package with both, it's just $35.

Located just steps away from Chester station, this beauty salon does $15 manicures, $25 pedicures, and a combo with both services for $35.

Right by Yonge and Davisville, this salon does $35 manicure and pedicures – $15 and $25 respectively if you get them separately. They also do hot stone massages on your feet and arm massages as part of the package – it doesn't get more relaxing that that.

Located in Leaside, this salon offers manicures for $15 and pedicures for $27. For $37 you can get them both – add just $3 extra for French tips.

This Junction spa does $8 manicures, and it's not a hack job either. For that price they'll even remove old nail polish and trim your cuticles. Pedicures are just as cheap at $18.

Free tea make this Danforth salon stand out. Despite looking pretty fancy, its prices are still affordable – $15 for manicures, $25 for pedicures and $35 for both. If you want a shellac combo you can get it for $75.

Manis are $16 and pedis are $26 at this spa on Church by Dundas. For both its $40, with options to upgrade to a spa combo for the works at $70.

It's $35 for the mani pedi combo at this spa just a minute walk away from Pape station. Shellac manicures are pretty inexpensive at $30 and will last you a while too.

Considering how upscale the interior of this spa at Yonge and Lawrence feels, prices are pretty cheap for what you get. $20 for manicures, for a mani plus a spa-treatment pedicure it's $45.