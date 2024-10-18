One of Toronto's best Italian restaurants is expanding with new location

One of the best Italian restaurants in Toronto is gearing up to open another location in a brand-new neighbourhood.

When it comes to crowd-pleaser restaurants in Toronto, it doesn't get more widely-appealing than Piano Piano.

A self-described "New Jersey"-style Italian spot from Chef Victor Barry, the restaurant's original Harbord Village location opened its doors in 2017, and has been serving their lauded pizzas, hearty pastas and to-die-for dessert to hungry Toronto residents ever since.

In the seven years following, Piano Piano has undergone a massive expansion across the city and surrounding area, opening two additional locations in the city plus another in Oakville and kicking off an operation selling frozen Piano Piano pies at various grocery stores across the city.

Not content to rest on their laurels for too long, the team behind Piano Piano is pursuing new horizons once again with their sights set on a new location in Leslieville.

The latest addition to the Piano Piano fleet will soon be taking up residence around the intersection of Dundas East and Carlaw, moving into the space left behind by once-popular French brasserie Gare de l'Est at 1190 Dundas.

At the time of publication, Piano Piano has not yet divulged any details when it comes to the official opening date of the new restaurant, but postings for the new "Piano Piano East End" are currently live on various hiring websites, currently open for a Chef de Cuisine and Sous Chef.

Once the dream team has been assembled, one can only assume that the wait should be nearly over for Leslieville to get their taste of Piano Piano.

In the meantime, you can visit Piano Piano's other locations at 55 Colborne, 88 Harbord and 623 Mount Pleasant, as well as their Oakville location at 120 Thomas Street.