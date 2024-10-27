5 new pizza restaurants in Toronto you need to try

New pizza restaurants in Toronto that you need to try are putting unique spins on the universally adored Italian classic.

Sure, it's hard to go wrong when it comes to pizza, but these restaurants are doing it absolutely right, merging classic flavours and traditional techniques with more contemporary twists.

Here are some of the new pizza spots in Toronto that you need to try at least once.

A much-welcomed addition to the Leaside neighbourhood, this casual and cozy spot invites you to "reimagine pizza" (their slogan) by serving up crisp-crusted pies with unique toppings like speck, rosemary potatoes and roasted peach alongside a selection of paninis and pastas.

This casual spot in the heart of Yorkville is serving up the perfect mid-shopping fuel in the form of Roman-style pies crafted out of flour imported straight from Italy. Hefty, rectangular slices are piled high with toppings like mortadella, soppressata and even eggplant parmesan for a unique expression of a takeaway classic.

The first Toronto location for this Quebec-based chain is serving up "true" Neapolitan-style pizza from their charming fast-causal space in The Beaches, ranging everywhere from classics such as Margherita to more unique offerings like the "Smoked Meat" pie which mimics the flavour of a good-old-fashioned Montreal Smoked Meat sandwich.

Serving Neapolitan-style pies on soft, supple dough, this Dundas West spot's bites are almost as beautiful as the airy, light-filled interiors they serve them in. Here, pizzas are cooked in an ultra-hot wood-burning oven and ready in just about 90 seconds, cutting out all the wait time between you and your first slice.

A charming and romantic spot in Liberty Village, the name of this restaurant literally translates to "together," and it's a cozy place to bond over a hot and fresh pie made on 72-hour fermented dough and topped with the likes of ham and artichoke, 'nduja sausage and pepperoni or prosciutto and burrata.