Award-winning chefs are opening a Toronto restaurant that will be the first of its kind

A MasterChef Canada winner and Michelin-starred chef are opening an ambitious new restaurant in Toronto later this fall.

Offering 10-course blind tasting menus, aKin will be "refined and intimate with a strong focus on storytelling," says chef Eric Chong, winner of MasterChef Canada, season 1.

"We want to take our guests on a journey that brings together the best of two worlds: Canada, which we call home, and Asia, where our roots and heritage lie," adds chef Alvin Leung. The three-Michelin-starred chef first rose to fame at Hong Kong's Bo Innovation, where he pioneered his signature brand of X-Treme Chinese cuisine.

Partners at R&D, which opened in 2015, the chefs have again joined forces at aKin. The cuisine, says Leung, will blend "daring, avant-garde parts of my cuisine with Eric's firm, flavour-driven approach, resulting in something very personal yet truly modern."

"[Chef Leung's] wealth of experience and boldness paired with my youthful energy, and willingness to take risks makes us a great team," says Chong. "He really challenges me to elevate my creativity. He does food that has never been seen before. He really pushes boundaries."

Meant to celebrate Chong and Leung's bond while also symbolizing their shared philosophy toward food, aKin will celebrate Asian culinary traditions all while giving them a unique, contemporary spin.

"What we want to do with aKin is create dishes that people are familiar with. We do our own take on hot pot, laksa, congee, chawanmushi. … But we do it in our own modern way so people can have that relatability," explains Chong.

"There is no fine dining, tasting-menu-only Asian restaurant in Toronto yet, so we're really trying to fill that void," he adds.

"You see Asian influence sprinkled into other people's cuisine … but it doesn't dive deep into its roots. We're actually going deep into traditional, classic Asian and Chinese dishes."

Diners at aKin can expect a 2.5 to 3-hour experience, says Chong, during which they'll surrender their appetites entirely to the team.

"The surprise component creates suspense and keeps guests curious throughout the experience," explains Leung.

"You're essentially trusting the chef to make food that's incredible and that you like," adds Chong. Though guests will receive a printed menu to take home, they will not be available during the course of the meal.

"It's a much more engaging experience when people aren't constantly reading the menu and thinking, 'oh this is coming next,'" he adds. "You kind of get to immerse yourself in the experience, and really just enjoy the food that's coming to you. Everything is a surprise."

Beyond the boundary-pushing food, aKin promises to wow with its crafted cocktails, curated wine pairings, décor and elegant details. "Everything is really thought through and customized," says Chong. "All of my pet peeves in other restaurants are addressed," he adds.

Relatively petite — there are 28 seats, a 4-seat chef's counter and a private room — the project by Commute Design Studio boasts a wealth of luxe details. Even the bathrooms are “super sexy looking," gushes Chong.

From custom fixtures and serving dishes to a hand-painted gold serving station and 20-foot double-helix-shaped light fixture, the design is opulent and meticulous.

Having received a Michelin Bib Gourmand designation at R&D, chefs Chong and Leung are aiming higher at aKin.

Envisioned in direct response to Toronto becoming a Michelin Guide destination, aKin is not just a passion project, but an attempt to woo a star.

"That's the dream of every chef, to get a star," says Chong. "I think a tasting menu restaurant is really one of the best ways for a chef to showcase their passion, their creativity, their innovation."

As for choosing Toronto for their new spot? "There's a special energy here, a multicultural canvas that is perfect for the food we want to create," explains Leung. "We want aKin to be a proud representation of our city, offering a dining experience that represents a spirit of innovation and strength."

Set to open in late November, aKin will be located at 51 Colborne Street.