Rooftop restaurant and bar with patio and DJs opening in Toronto

A new rooftop restaurant and bar is opening soon in Toronto, bringing NYC vibes to the city.

Taking over the rooftop space at 577 King West, resting atop Lost and Found, Public Gardens could soon be Toronto's newest go-to spot for rooftop dining, drinking and partying.

According to the representatives from Public Gardens, the idea for the new restaurant and bar arose from the need for "an accessible alternative to the club scene, where you can still enjoy music and drinks with your friends."

A far cry from the pulsing, sweaty nightclubs that line the King West strip, Public Gardens has been positioned as an oasis of sorts, a more peaceful way to spend the night on the town, complete with a rooftop couryard and bar area that'll play sports games.

The rooftop patio is the real star of the show here, the restaurant tells blogTO, which will feature vintage green-and-white striped awnings, banquettes for seating and lush greenery, reminiscent of old-school New York eateries.

The menu, too, will apparently transport you to Manhattan, with a selection of American Italian classics, like pizza and pasta alongside daily happy hour specials on frozen bellinis, sangria and spritzes.

While Public Gardens' precise opening date has yet to be confirmed, the bar and restaurant just recently wrapped up a job fair held on Aug. 26, so the wait shouldn't be much longer to visit the city's latest rooftop paradise.

In the meantime, you can make the most of the dog days of summer by checking out our list of the best rooftop patios in Toronto.

