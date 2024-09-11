Here's what's replacing the old Kalendar restaurant in Toronto

A little over a year after Little Italy stalwart, Kalendar, left the neighbourhood, a new business is taking over the location.

The restaurant was something of a local legend, occupying its space at 546 College for nearly 30 years while pleasing palates with diverse brunch, lunch and dinner offerings.

All good things must come to an end, though, which held true for Kalendar when they shut their doors in early 2023.

In a city like Toronto, restaurant spaces — especially ones with lush interiors and sizeable sidewalk patios — don't stay dormant for long, and the old Kalendar spot already has some new tenants taking over.

Already well-versed in the city's restaurant landscape, the father-son team behind Castlefield Deisgn District's Mercado Restaurant, a funky Portuguese spot with a focus on shareable plates, has taken over the space for a brand new concept.

It'll be called Cafe Belem, and will have a focus on Portuguese-style baked goods.

According to a post announcing the new venture, soon-to-be Head Baker, William Oliveira has a particular passion for all things fermentation, which led him to Portugal to study Portuguese-style sourdough making under a number of bread masters.

Expect loaves and slices that can contend with even the best Portuguese bakeries in the city.

While no opening date has yet been confirmed for the new bakery, the team behind it promises it's "coming soon," so Little Italy shouldn't have to wait much longer before they can sink their teeth into some supple sourdough.

Cafe Belem will be located at 546 College St.