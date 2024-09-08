Toronto has an indoor golf bar that's also a hidden gem for Korean-fusion

Toronto is home to an epic indoor golf bar where you can practice your swing while sipping crafty cocktails and eating Asian-fusion.

As summertime winds down, golf fanatics across the city have begun to mourn another season that's come and gone.

Don't hang up your polo shirts and plaid shorts just yet, though, because Leslieville's Ace Golf gives you and your friends a chance to tee up even in the dead of winter.

Boasting six different bays with Trackman simulators, the bar allows groups, pairs or even single players to hit the green six days a week — and you don't have to deal with wind, rain or other foul weather.

Each simulation bay (which can be booked online for $35 an hour) comes equipped with a complete set of clubs.

They even have left-handed sets for the southpaws among us, or, if you prefer, you're also welcome to bring your own clubs.

For those less inclined towards the traditional game with pristine fairways and annoying bunkers and water hazards, the simulators offer a slew of different playing modes, from driving ranges to video games controlled by hitting a golf ball into the screen.

Going for $45 an hour at peak times, the bar is also home to one private simulation bay for an added element of intimacy.

Set apart from the main bar area and divided by a glass wall, it's a great option for those — like myself — whose swing still needs a little work before making a more public debut.

In between your turns at the tee, you can sip and nibble on a diverse array of cocktails, mocktails, craft beers and Asian-fusion food to fuel up before your next round.

The eats here are a far cry from bar bites. The menu boasts a carefully crafted selection of small plates, including their to-die-for crispy miso brussel sprouts ($13) and black garlic bruschetta ($9), which features house-made ricotta.

For big plates, Ace Golf boasts a range of options like the Hot Honey Karaage Sliders ($14) and Raimu Fry Basket ($10), where french fries are served dusted in Tajin powder, scallions and kimchi aioli.

Top 100 tunes course through the sound system at all times, accompanied by neon strip lighting and coloured LEDs, giving the bar an arcade-like feel.

This is not your grandfather's golf club.

Ace Golf is located at 588 Eastern Avenue in Leslieville, and is open from 11 a.m. to 12 a.m. Tuesday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 12 a.m. on weekends.