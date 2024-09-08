Eat & Drink
ace golf toronto

Toronto has an indoor golf bar that's also a hidden gem for Korean-fusion

Toronto is home to an epic indoor golf bar where you can practice your swing while sipping crafty cocktails and eating Asian-fusion.

As summertime winds down, golf fanatics across the city have begun to mourn another season that's come and gone.

Don't hang up your polo shirts and plaid shorts just yet, though, because Leslieville's Ace Golf gives you and your friends a chance to tee up even in the dead of winter.

ace golf toronto

Bays can be booked for as little as 30 minutes at a time.

Boasting six different bays with Trackman simulators, the bar allows groups, pairs or even single players to hit the green six days a week — and you don't have to deal with wind, rain or other foul weather.

Each simulation bay (which can be booked online for $35 an hour) comes equipped with a complete set of clubs.

ace golf toronto

Clubs are provided, but you can bring your own if you prefer.

They even have left-handed sets for the southpaws among us, or, if you prefer, you're also welcome to bring your own clubs. 

ace golf toronto

In addition to more traditional golfing simulations, the simulators also have a selection of games.

For those less inclined towards the traditional game with pristine fairways and annoying bunkers and water hazards, the simulators offer a slew of different playing modes, from driving ranges to video games controlled by hitting a golf ball into the screen.

ace golf toronto

Some of the options available at Ace Golf.

Going for $45 an hour at peak times, the bar is also home to one private simulation bay for an added element of intimacy.

ace golf toronto

The private simulation bay is located just off the bar area.

Set apart from the main bar area and divided by a glass wall, it's a great option for those — like myself — whose swing still needs a little work before making a more public debut.

@blogto The most amazing Asian-style tapas is hidden WHERE?!👀⛳️ @acegolfbar #golfsimulator #thingstodotoronto #torontofood #golftok #fyp ♬ original sound - blogTO

In between your turns at the tee, you can sip and nibble on a diverse array of cocktails, mocktails, craft beers and Asian-fusion food to fuel up before your next round.

ace golf toronto

Black garlic bruschetta.

The eats here are a far cry from bar bites. The menu boasts a carefully crafted selection of small plates, including their to-die-for crispy miso brussel sprouts ($13) and black garlic bruschetta ($9), which features house-made ricotta.

ace golf toronto

Hot Honey Karaage is a crowd favourite.

For big plates, Ace Golf boasts a range of options like the Hot Honey Karaage Sliders ($14) and Raimu Fry Basket ($10), where french fries are served dusted in Tajin powder, scallions and kimchi aioli.

ace golf toronto

The bar has a retro feel.

Top 100 tunes course through the sound system at all times, accompanied by neon strip lighting and coloured LEDs, giving the bar an arcade-like feel.

This is not your grandfather's golf club.

ace golf toronto

Ace Golf.

Ace Golf is located at 588 Eastern Avenue in Leslieville, and is open from 11 a.m. to 12 a.m. Tuesday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 12 a.m. on weekends.

