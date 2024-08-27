Canadian man enjoys off-brand Costco Oreos before realizing they're dog treats

Like most Costco shoppers, one Canadian man came across a box of snacks he wanted to try: a box of off-brand Oreos. Except they weren't actually made for humans.

"Who else bought a box of these and ate half a f**king box before you realized they're goddamn dog treats?" asked the horrified TikToker, who goes by the username @just_some_sk_rednek, in an expletive-laden 20-second clip.

"F**king Costco did me dirty, man," he added.

The surprised snacker from Saskatchewan shows a large blue box of sandwich cookies branded quite similarly to Oreo. However, the box, which contains over 80 biscuits, is named Cookie Pal and states that they're human-grade dog treats, which means that they're safe for human consumption. The logo features a paw print and a happy-looking dog.

Watch the clip below:

In the comments, he said, "They are cheaper than regular Oreos and taste exactly the same. We made blizzards with them. Kids didn't even know."

Cookie Pal's website states, "By using human-grade, organic ingredients, we bake nutrition and good choices into each and every bite."

One viewer who claims to work at Costco predicted a similar predicament.

"I work at Costco; I saw these come in and said to my coworker someone's gonna eat these; I just know it," they stated.

One joked, "I'll bet you sit, stay, and play fetch better than ever now!"

But others pointed out that there were a couple of hints.

"I would have paused at the 'human-grade' designation," one commented.

"The paw print and dog on the box didn't give you a hint?" asked one viewer.

"You did you dirty by not reading the box," said another.

But one commenter defended him, stating, "I saw these at my Costco [and] thought they were Oreos, too. They were with all the other HUMAN cookies, NOT with the dog stuff."

Someone else found themselves in a similar situation.

"I ate a couple, too. They're actually good," they wrote.

But even though the TikToker and his family had been eating off-brand Oreos for pets, the experience wasn't exactly off-putting.

"Was it good, though?" asked a curious viewer.

"Hell yeah," he responded. "Have them in my lunch for work now."

Looks like Costco shoppers' furry friends can look forward to some yummy, human-approved treats. Lucky dogs.