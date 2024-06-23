Eat & Drink
Phoebe Knight
Posted 15 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
brunch food tour toronto

You can go on a food tour of Toronto's hottest brunch spots this summer

Eat & Drink
Phoebe Knight
Posted 15 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

This summer, you can go on a food tour of some of Toronto's best brunch spots, because why choose when you could have it all?

The days of poring over endless restaurant options for your next brunch might just be over, because Toronto food tour company, Culinary Adventure Co., is now hosting a Toronto brunch tour.

Focusing on King West and the Entertainment District, the tour will guide you through a slew of downtown brunch spots, giving you the chance to sample Australian, Canadian, Italian, Middle Eastern, Turkish, Asian and French cuisines alongside signature cocktails.

While the itinerary of the tour is strictly shrouded in secrecy, Culinary Adventure Co. does tease a stop at TIFF's Varda cafe-bar.

Beyond that, the tour promises you'll get a taste of over 18 different dishes, from savoury Middle Eastern classics to flaky French pastries, steaming Turkish coffee and, of course, plenty of mimosas.

Tickets to the brunch tour, which runs every Sunday in August and September from 11 a.m., will set you back $129 a person or $119 for seniors, which covers all of your food and drink.

If you'd rather go on a self-guided tour of the best brunch spots in the city, check out our list here.

Lead photo by

Fareen Karim
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

You can go on a food tour of Toronto's hottest brunch spots this summer

New craft beer festival coming to Toronto highlights eco-friendly brews

There's a festival devoted to all things garlic coming to Toronto

There's a huge Latin food and culture festival coming to Toronto this summer

Someone in Toronto selling Goldfish cracker they think looks like the Pope for $1000

U.K. mom shares what $100 worth of groceries looks like and Canadians can't relate

New bill introduced to tackle 'shrinkflation' at grocery stores in Canada

LCBO stores across Ontario will be open longer on Canada Day long weekend