You can go on a food tour of Toronto's hottest brunch spots this summer

This summer, you can go on a food tour of some of Toronto's best brunch spots, because why choose when you could have it all?

The days of poring over endless restaurant options for your next brunch might just be over, because Toronto food tour company, Culinary Adventure Co., is now hosting a Toronto brunch tour.

Focusing on King West and the Entertainment District, the tour will guide you through a slew of downtown brunch spots, giving you the chance to sample Australian, Canadian, Italian, Middle Eastern, Turkish, Asian and French cuisines alongside signature cocktails.

While the itinerary of the tour is strictly shrouded in secrecy, Culinary Adventure Co. does tease a stop at TIFF's Varda cafe-bar.

Beyond that, the tour promises you'll get a taste of over 18 different dishes, from savoury Middle Eastern classics to flaky French pastries, steaming Turkish coffee and, of course, plenty of mimosas.

Tickets to the brunch tour, which runs every Sunday in August and September from 11 a.m., will set you back $129 a person or $119 for seniors, which covers all of your food and drink.

