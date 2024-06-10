Toronto bakery takes top prize at Ontario butter tart festival

A Toronto bakery just won the top prize at Ontario's Best Butter Tart Festival in their first year as competitors.

Every year, tens of thousands flock to Midland, Ontario to celebrate one of the most quintessentially Canadian confections around — the almighty butter tart — at Ontario's Best Butter Tart Festival.

Bakers and enthusiasts alike crowd the small town in hopes of mowing down on plenty of the sweet treats while deciding on which bakery makes the best butter tarts in the province.

This year, the achievement went to Toronto bakery, The Pie Commission, who entered the competition for the first time this year.

"This is actually our first event in five years so it's pretty cool that we won," The Pie Commission's Marketing and Sales representative, Allison Genovese, tells blogTO.

The bakery slung around 3000 tarts over the course of the weekend, says Allison, including those that won them the title.

"Literally everyone at the shop helped in some way, from making pastry to lining, baking, packing and a multitude of other tasks," she says. "We couldn't have done with out our amazing team!"

The secret to their title-winning tarts, Allison says, is all about the butter.

"All our pastry in our desserts and our meat pies are hand made with an all-butter crust to get that flaky texture that compliments our fillings so well," Allison tells blogTO.

A perfect crust-to-filling ratio and being made with love are also key factors in crafting the perfect butter tart, she adds.

The bakeshop, which typically specializes in savoury pies, plans to increase their butter tart production in the wake of their smashing success, Allison says, hinting towards adding them to their wholesale offerings in the future so more people across the province can try them.

"First thing we need to do is celebrate this victory with the whole pie team!"

You can sample The Pie Commission's award-winning butter tarts and savoury pies for yourself at 927 The Queensway in Etobicoke.