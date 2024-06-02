Eat & Drink
Phoebe Knight
Posted 8 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
peruvian food festival toronto

There's a huge Peruvian food festival in Toronto this summer

Toronto is getting a taste of Peru at a huge Peruvian food festival coming to the city this summer.

Taking place over a weekend in July, the Canadian Multicultural Peruvian Festival is Toronto's latest global food festival giving the city's residents a taste of South American cuisine.

Lomo saltado, pollo a la brasa and ceviche are all waiting for you to savour at the festival, taking place at Yonge-Dundas (soon to be Sankofa) Square this summer, alongside regional cuisine from other countries — the festival is as much a celebration of the city's multicultural demographic as it is our Peruvian population.

On top of the "food, food and more food," as the festival puts it, there will also be a stage where you can catch over 20 different live performances of Peruvian, Latin American and multicultural tunes including everything from Pop to meringue.

The festival is taking place from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday, July 27 and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday, July 28, and is totally free to attend.

