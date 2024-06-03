Loblaws shopper in Toronto claims they were sold yogurt covered in mould

A Loblaws in Toronto has come under fire for selling mould-covered yogurt on the same day of its expiration date, amid a time when thousands of Canadian customers are boycotting the grocery retailer in protest of soaring food prices and sky-high profits.

A photo of the spoiled product — a container of yogurt-alternative Beyond Moo Oatgurt — was uploaded to a local community Facebook group, where the buyer asked other shoppers how they could go about returning the item.

According to the customer and their receipt, the product was purchased at the Loblaws store located at 17 Leslie St. in Leslieville.

While many took to the comments section to share their horror and disgust at the mould-covered item, others encouraged the shopper to visit the store's customer service counter for a refund.

"I left my fridge open for 12 hours once and the yogurt was still good, so wtf did they do or not do to this yogurt," one comment under the post reads.

"I'm surprised they didn't charge you extra for the mould," another person joked.

Back in March, another Loblaws shopper in Ontario purchased a discounted Pacific salmon pie that was covered in mould and reportedly put on store shelves despite being past its best-before date.

The latest discovery comes just one month after many customers boycotted Loblaws. The movement, which was initiated by the "Loblaws is Out of Control" Reddit page, encouraged shoppers to avoid shopping at the supermarket chain for the month of May.

As a result, some Toronto residents have created guides to help customers find independent grocery stores to shop at and support instead.

blogTO reached out to Loblaws for more information on this latest discovery but did not receive a response back in time for this article's publication.