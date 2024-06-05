The 10 hottest new restaurants in Toronto right now

The hottest new restaurants in Toronto boast packed reservation lists and around-the-corner lineups — and for good reason.

From innovative concepts by Michelin-awarded chefs to playful, casual neighbourhood spots and everything in between, these are the restaurants in Toronto that everyone's dying to try.

Here are the hottest new restaurants in Toronto right now.

Founded by Bar Raval and Bar Isabel mastermind, Grant Van Gameren, and Raval's Chef Luke Haines, it's no wonder that this Little Italy farm-to-table concept is nearly impossible to get into. Luckily, they take walk-ins at the bar, but prepare to wait.

Along with its upstairs neighbour, Charlemagne Cocktail Bar, this French bistro from the people behind Bar Poet quickly went viral for its picture-perfect ravioli and, as a result, has been nearly impossible to get into ever since its opening in February.

Korean barbeque is, without a doubt, becoming one of the most popular cuisines in Toronto, and this Little Italy spot is giving an elevated take, with a curated menu of quality ingredients, on the food. Don't worry — you still get to grill your own meats, though.

A groundbreaking concept from world-renowned chefs Didier Leroy, Christian Le Squer and Masaki Saito, this North York restaurant's tasting menu feaures a masterfully crafted fusion of Japanese and French cuisine. If you do happen to score a reservation, be warned, your dinner will come with an almost $700 bill.

The hotly-anticipated permanent location of a popular Toronto dessert pop-up has landed in Brockton Village, and it does not disappoint. Serving unique pastries and brunch items, a meal or sweet treat at this spot is well worth the wait.

The third Canadian location for the global Italian restaurant and supermarket chain was greeted by enormous, snaking lines upon its opening in late May. This location is the first in the city to feature a sandwich counter, making it all the more popular for a quick bite.

This hotly-anticipated food hall in The Well is chock-full of some of the city's favourite food vendors and restaurants, like Postman Waffles and Rosie's Burgers, as well as one of the city's first Japadog locations.

The sister location to a popular Yorkville Omakase spot from Michelin-starred chef Masaki Saito, this Ossington restaurant has been flooded with patrons eager to sample the edomae-style sushi ever since it opened in early May.

This St. Clair West Costa Rican joint brings Costa Rica's slogan, from which the restaurant gets its name, to life, with simple, clean dishes served with fresh ingredients amid colourful and cheerful surroundings.

The long-awaited permanent Leslieville location of a pop-up by Toronto Chefs Ricky Casipe and Olivia Simpson blends elevated techniques with playful and nostalgic flavours, which leads to menu offerings like "adult Kraft lunchables," and a steak tartare "dressed like a Big Mac."