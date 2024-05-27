Toronto ice cream joint declares it's no longer offering free samples

A Toronto ice cream joint is taking a hard stance against offering samples this summer, and they have good reason for it.

Harbourfront's Ice Creamonology, a small-batch ice cream spot that specializes in seasonal ingredients and natural flavours, just announced that they won't be treating patrons to samples before picking up their scoop this summer.

Before you get up in arms about not being able to try out different flavours before deciding which one will have the honour of crowning your cone, though, co-founder Onur explains in a recent Instagram post, it's actually for your benefit.

"The main reason is that it holds up our line," he explains in the video. "We have big lineups on the weekends and during the evenings, and [...] at the end of the line people wait half an hour just to get an ice cream."

Beyond that, Onur explains, sampling creates an influx of unnecessary waste in the form of sample spoons.

"Imagine that on Saturdays we serve over 1000 people," he says, "and imagine that everybody samples two. That means 2000 spoons [go to] waste just in one day."

Onur also explains that the ice cream shop has seen people take advantage of sampling — sampling a selection of flavours without purchasing any, which only holds the line up further.

If you're worried about making sure the ice cream tastes good before committing to a full scoop, Onur aims to quell your fears.

"I assure you, we make fresh ice cream every day, every morning, with the best ingredients possible," he explains, and, hey, can you really go wrong with ice cream of any sort?

If you'd like to try out Ice Creamonology for yourself — hopefully free from an extensive lineup thanks to their no sampling policy — you can visit them at 250 Queens Quay West.