Toronto burger joint blasts TikTok influencer for posting one-sided video

A Toronto burger joint is clapping back after a disgruntled patron put them on blast on social media.

Church Street plant-based burger joint, Soy Boys, is at the centre of a he-said-she-said after a video began circulating online where a past customer alleged they were verbally and physically assaulted at the restaurant.

In the video, which has since been deleted, the person claims that a staff member at the restaurant physically assaulted and hurled homophobic comments at them.

According to a recent response from Soy Boys, posted on Instagram, though, the video didn't tell the whole story.

"Accusations of homophobia and assault are very serious and we do not tolerate this behaviour from any of our staff," the post reads.

"However, after investigating this matter we are certain that these accusations are unsubstantiated."

The response then goes on to claim that the person who initially posted the video was actually the one who instigated the violence, alleging that the poster had assaulted two individuals in the restaurant before the employee came over to defend them.

While the original poster has since deleted the video, the response from Soy Boys claims that the accused staff member received violent threats and hate online once the post came out.

"No one deserves to be harassed or their safety put at risk over a one-sided narrative on TikTok," the post reads.

Upon posting their response, Soy Boys received an onslaught of positive comments from their many fans, claiming that they've only ever had positive experiences from staff members there.

"Literally the nicest place ever. Your staff is marvelous and friendly. I'm sorry this happened to you," one person comments.

"Disappointing to hear that someone did this! I’ve only ever had super positive interactions with the staff here," writes another.

You can visit Soy Boys at 471 Church.