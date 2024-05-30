Shoppers are roasting No Frills for chip sale sign offering one cent savings

These days when you see a sale at a grocery store it can feel like hitting the jackpot, but one sign for discounted chips at a No Frills location left many scratching their heads.

The photo, posted in the Loblaws Out of Control Reddit group, shows a sign for Lay's Sweet Chili Heat Chips priced at $3.49 with a meagre savings of $0.01.

The original poster said the photo was taken at a No Frills location in Oshawa, Ontario.

"They're openly mocking people at this point," they stated in the photo's caption.

Folks in the comments had a field day with the underwhelming sale.

"You do realize that you can save a dollar if you buy 100 bags, right" joked one person in the comments.

"I dunno if you bought 349 bags you could get yourself another one for free!" wrote another.

Someone else mentioned that it must be the work of a trolling employee.

"This needs to be on a billboard," one person said.

Many folks acknowledged that this could have been a mistake.

"Somebody has clearly never worked for a retail chain before. These signs are auto pulled from a database that autofills a signage template based on size (shelf tags, callouts, features, end caps etc)," wrote a Redditor. "This isn't unique to this store.

One commenter said that even if this was an error, someone working at the Loblaw-owned store must have seen this and the sign shouldn't have been posted.

Another person noted that on the No Frills website, other bags of Lay's chips were advertised on sale for $3.49 with a $0.30 savings. "Must be some kind of mistake," they wrote.

A quick search for the Sweet Chili Heat flavour shows the chips aren't currently on sale but are priced at $3.49.

Currently, Canadian shoppers across the country are participating in a boycott against Loblaw and its grocery chains, calling for the company to lower prices, among other demands.

A recent survey found that most Canadians participating in the boycott are choosing to shop at Costco and Walmart instead of Loblaw-owned stores.