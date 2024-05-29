Restaurant opening in Toronto with huge rooftop patio in location with a lot of history

The latest addition to Toronto's fleet of Earls locations is set to open on King West next month.

Touted by Earls Restaurant Group as the chain's "most unique location yet," the addition of the new location also rounds the BC-based chain's North American fleet up to 70.

While Earls is already a powerhouse in its own right, the new location they're moving into near King and Portland has a powerful history of its own: the 10,000 square foot space used to house Susur Lee stalwart, Lee.

The long-awaited opening couldn't come at a better time of year for eager patrons to soak up the sun on the restaurant's three outdoor patios, including a rooftop patio and solarium.

Beyond its ample outdoor space, the new restaurant also rises above other locations with its unique take on design, featuring exposed brick walls, hard wood floors, open rafters and a retro neon sign to compliment the preexisting beauty of the space.

On top of that, the menu at the new restaurant will also include exclusive items tailored specifically to the King West crowd, like Yuzu Calamari, Queen Bee Pizza, the Sesame Citrus Noodle Bowl and a Seafood Tower.

At long last, Earls King Street, located at 603 King West, will be opening its doors on June 28 — but reservations are open today.