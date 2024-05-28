Eat & Drink
Phoebe Knight
Posted 53 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
drag brunch toronto

CN Tower will soon host what might be the highest drag brunch in the world

Eat & Drink
Phoebe Knight
Posted 53 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

The Highest Drag Brunch in Toronto is happening this week, and, no, I'm not talking about that kind of high.

To kick off Pride Month, Toronto residents are getting the chance to partake in a — quite literally — elevated drag brunch experience, held 1150 feet above ground in the CN Tower's 360 Restaurant.

Nothing says drag royalty quite like actively looking down on the rest of the city while you tuck into an exclusive brunch menu alongside some of the city's most talented drag performers.

You'll be twirling (literally, the restaurant spins around,) alongside local queens The Virgo Queen, Erin Brockobić, Dahlia Doll, and Canada's Drag Race alum, Miss Fiercalicious on the fiercest Sunday of the year.

Tickets to the brunch are on sale now, and require a $75 minimum spend per adult or $40 for children, which includes a three-course meal from the event's exclusive brunch menu, or their regular lunch menu, and access to the Main Observation Deck after your meal.

The Highest Drag Brunch in Toronto is taking place on June 2 between 11:30 to 2:30

Lead photo by

@erinbrockobic, Shutterstock
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

CN Tower will soon host what might be the highest drag brunch in the world

Shoppers call out Loblaw-owned store for sign telling customers to pick up trash

World's biggest poutine eating challenge coming to Toronto this summer

There's a Filipino night market in Toronto this week

Canadian shoppers react to TikToker's U.S. Costco grocery haul

Future of The Beer Store in Ontario uncertain beyond 2026

Toronto bakery is permanently closing after nearly 60 years in business

There's a Hungarian food and cultural festival in Toronto this week