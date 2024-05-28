CN Tower will soon host what might be the highest drag brunch in the world

The Highest Drag Brunch in Toronto is happening this week, and, no, I'm not talking about that kind of high.

To kick off Pride Month, Toronto residents are getting the chance to partake in a — quite literally — elevated drag brunch experience, held 1150 feet above ground in the CN Tower's 360 Restaurant.

Nothing says drag royalty quite like actively looking down on the rest of the city while you tuck into an exclusive brunch menu alongside some of the city's most talented drag performers.

You'll be twirling (literally, the restaurant spins around,) alongside local queens The Virgo Queen, Erin Brockobić, Dahlia Doll, and Canada's Drag Race alum, Miss Fiercalicious on the fiercest Sunday of the year.

Tickets to the brunch are on sale now, and require a $75 minimum spend per adult or $40 for children, which includes a three-course meal from the event's exclusive brunch menu, or their regular lunch menu, and access to the Main Observation Deck after your meal.

The Highest Drag Brunch in Toronto is taking place on June 2 between 11:30 to 2:30