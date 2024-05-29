You can now go for sushi and cocktails on one of Toronto's prettiest patios

A Toronto patio serving sushi and citrusy cocktails is tucked away in an alley just off King Street West.

Pan-Asian restaurant and karaoke bar, Dasha, has just expanded its sprawling two-level venue with an updated lush patio filled with greenery, approximately dubbed Dasha Garden.

As soon as you walk in, you're greeted by bright yellow flower canopies, warm glowing lights, and dozens of plants that make the space feel like a hidden oasis or tropical jungle.

The patio places an emphasis on the restaurant's sushi rolls and garden-exclusive cocktails.

My personal favourite, the Walk in the Garden ($22), is both citrusy and sweet thanks to its peach Soju, calamansi, and lemon paired with Johnnie Walker Black Label Scotch Whisky.

If you're in the mood for something more complex, try Sesame Street ($21), which combines Johnnie Walker whisky, toasted sesame, green tea furikake syrup, egg white, and angostura bitters for a nutty yet refreshing beverage.

Along with its new patio, the restaurant has launched its Happy Hour in the Garden program, which features half-priced bottles of wine and featured cocktails for $16.

Happy hour will run every Monday to Friday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. out in the garden.

The intimate patio aims to highlight the restaurant's signature sushi rolls — which are also offered inside — including the king salmon maki ($23), topped with cremé fraiche, chive, lemon, and fresh dill.

If you're more of a tuna fan like me, the spicy tuna maki ($23) is another classic option, featuring kewpie mayo, red chilli, oroshi, and soy glaze.

If you prefer more cooked elements in your sushi roll, try out the dragon roll ($25), which combines king salmon, crispy shrimp, and avocado for a crunchy yet creamy bite.

Along with its happy hour program, Dasha will also be offering bottomless bites for $55 per person every Sunday from 5 p.m. to closing.

Options include small bites like pork belly bao, vegetable dumplings, sweet and sour chicken, general tao chicken, and spicy Dandan noodles.

Dasha's tucked-away patio is located down the alleyway at 620 King St. W.