Eat & Drink
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 8 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
but n ben scottish bakery toronto

Toronto bakery is permanently closing after nearly 60 years in business

Eat & Drink
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 8 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

It's officially the end of an era for a long-standing Scarborough bakery, which is set to permanently close its doors next month after nearly six vibrant decades in business. 

But 'N' Ben Scottish Bakery, located at 1601 Ellesmere Rd., serves up all your quintessential Scottish treats and savoury dishes, including potato scones, Aberdeen batteries, fern tarts, meat pies, Forfar bridie, and Empire biscuits. 

In 1966, founder Alexander Baird immigrated to Canada from Scotland along with his wife and daughter, bringing all the traditional family recipes from his family bakery in Scotland, which was established in 1914. 

After opening its first location near Kennedy Road and Eglinton Avenue East, the family bakery expanded to a second location at McCowan and Ellesmere Roads in 1973. 

In celebration of its 50th anniversary, the bakery opened a third retail location in Whitby at 3500 Brock St. N. and eventually moved its Kennedy and Eglinton store to Pickering, which was forced to shutter last September due to a condo development. 

In a statement to blogTO, staff at the bakery confirmed the closure of both its remaining Scarborough and Whitby locations after rumours swirled online. 

"We've been serving our community proudly for almost 60 years. Six generations and we've decided to retire, hang up our aprons and rolling pins," staff told blogTO. 

Following the heartbreaking news, loyal patrons began to share sentimental stories about their visits to the bakery over the years. 

If you're craving soda scones, sausage rolls, or Eccles cakes, there are only a few weeks left to grab your treats from the bakery before it permanently closes. 

Staff at both of But 'N' Ben Scottish Bakery's locations in Scarborough and Whitby will be turning off their ovens on Saturday, June 22. 

Lead photo by

But 'N' Ben Scottish Bakery
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

Toronto bakery is permanently closing after nearly 60 years in business

There's a Hungarian food and cultural festival in Toronto this week

Here's how much these 10 grocery items cost at Loblaws versus other grocers

People are trolling Ontario's alcohol in convenience stores announcement

Pret A Manger is gearing up for major expansion across Canada

Toronto ice cream joint declares it's no longer offering free samples

Toronto YouTuber compares 13 items at Loblaws and only one was pricier at Dollarama

Reports of illness trigger recall of thousands of drink tumblers across Canada