Toronto bakery is permanently closing after nearly 60 years in business

It's officially the end of an era for a long-standing Scarborough bakery, which is set to permanently close its doors next month after nearly six vibrant decades in business.

But 'N' Ben Scottish Bakery, located at 1601 Ellesmere Rd., serves up all your quintessential Scottish treats and savoury dishes, including potato scones, Aberdeen batteries, fern tarts, meat pies, Forfar bridie, and Empire biscuits.

In 1966, founder Alexander Baird immigrated to Canada from Scotland along with his wife and daughter, bringing all the traditional family recipes from his family bakery in Scotland, which was established in 1914.

After opening its first location near Kennedy Road and Eglinton Avenue East, the family bakery expanded to a second location at McCowan and Ellesmere Roads in 1973.

This place was great. Back in the day, when they had a post office - you could have the same person take care of mail for you and then proceed to cut you some meat. Progress Park has lost an icon. — Rick A (@The_ElevatorMan) May 25, 2024

In celebration of its 50th anniversary, the bakery opened a third retail location in Whitby at 3500 Brock St. N. and eventually moved its Kennedy and Eglinton store to Pickering, which was forced to shutter last September due to a condo development.

In a statement to blogTO, staff at the bakery confirmed the closure of both its remaining Scarborough and Whitby locations after rumours swirled online.

Damn. Three generations of my fam shopped there. Always got a pack of crisps after lunch at St. Andrews. — Kenny B (@kennybowman14) May 25, 2024

"We've been serving our community proudly for almost 60 years. Six generations and we've decided to retire, hang up our aprons and rolling pins," staff told blogTO.

Following the heartbreaking news, loyal patrons began to share sentimental stories about their visits to the bakery over the years.

Nooooooo! Our Christmas tradition is a fry for breakfast.

I will have to learn how to make pineapple tarts. — Arlene McCabe (@ArleneMcCabe1) May 26, 2024

If you're craving soda scones, sausage rolls, or Eccles cakes, there are only a few weeks left to grab your treats from the bakery before it permanently closes.

Staff at both of But 'N' Ben Scottish Bakery's locations in Scarborough and Whitby will be turning off their ovens on Saturday, June 22.