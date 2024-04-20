Eat & Drink
Phoebe Knight
Posted 3 hours ago
storm crow manor toronto

Star Wars weekend coming to Toronto bar next month

A Toronto bar, that could quite possibly be considered the nerdiest in the city, is hosting a Star Wars-themed weekend next month with specialized food and drinks.

In honour of May 4 (que the obligatory "May the fourth be with you," jokes,) Storm Crow Manor will be hosting a weekend celebrating all things Star Wars.

The bar will be serving up special drinks and dishes inspired by the iconic George Lucas film series, including the "Dark Side Bowl," a mega-sized cocktail served in a replica of Darth Vader's helmet, which serves two or more people.

You'll also be able to try a glass of glowing "Blue Bantha Milk," or sip the bar's other cocktails out of special themed glasses, like Yoda- and Princess Leia Tiki cups.

The specials will be running for only three days, from Friday, May 3 to Sunday, May 5.

Reservations will book up fast, so make sure to reserve your spot through Storm Crow Manor's website ASAP.

Lead photo by

@stormcrowmanor
