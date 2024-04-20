10 sports bars in Toronto to watch Leafs playoff games

Where better to watch the Leafs on their journey to the Stanley Cup than at a sports bar in Toronto? Luckily for hockey fans in the city, there's no shortage of lively bars decked out in TV screens to watch the boys take to the ice.

Here are some sports bars in Toronto to watch the Leafs playoff games.

Where better to watch the boys vie for the Stanley Cup than at one of the best sports bar in Toronto? They'll be hosting viewings for all Leafs playoff games, with special drink features, guest appearances and giveaways.

For a slightly more upscale experience, head to Real Sports' sister restaurant which features an elevated pub menu, extensive beer list and plenty of TV screens steps away from the Scotiabank Arena.

Why waste the time you could be spending watching the game by ordering your drinks and dinner separately? At this King East bar, you can order a caesar loaded with a complete meal's worth of food while you cheer on the home team.

This Bloorcourt restaurant has been serving the neighbourhood for nearly 40 years, so it's safe to say they've got their game nights down to a science — and their selection of 16 beers on tap ("and more in the fridge") certainly sweeten the deal.

Toronto's oldest bar has been around for longer than the Leafs have, so you can bank on a healthy dose of team spirit when you watch the playoffs on the big screen, and the party will kick up with live bands after we win.

One of Toronto's only (if not the only) queer sports bars, the playoffs are so popular at this Parkdale spot that they don't take reservations during the season, so you'll have to get in early if you want to watch on from this inclusive space.

This go-to Irish bar in the Entertainment District will be offering table specials including food, beer towers and welcome shots while you watch the big game with your buddies on their more than 20 big-screens.

With a newly-opened location on Adelaide, LOCAL will be screening all Leafs playoff games at all four of their locations in the city, with drink specials on Jameson and Casamigos during games.

This sports-themed bar in the Canary District will have the game on with full sound alongside meal specials like baskets of boneless fried chicken, chicken wings and tater tots alongside their regular staples.

This massive Entertainment District patio will be hosting screening parties for each Leafs playoff game, and they're totally free to attend. With food and drinks available for purchase, giveaways and games, it's the most fun you'll have outside the actual arena.