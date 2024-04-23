Eat & Drink
Phoebe Knight
Posted 3 hours ago
oscar isaac toronto

Oscar Isaac just showed up for dinner at Toronto restaurant

Phoebe Knight
Posted 3 hours ago
A Toronto restaurant was just surprised with a visit from Star Wars star Oscar Isaac.

While Pai is typically the go-to site for celeb-spotting in the city, their sister restaurant, Kiin, is the latest to get a surprise visit from a superstar.

The Golden Globe-winning actor stopped by the Entertainment District restaurant for a dinner of droolworthy Thai goodness from Chef Nuit Regular, co-Founder of Pai, who posed for a photo with Isaac after the meal.

The actor, who was sporting some fierce sideburns, is currently in town filming the latest feature by director — and Toronto resident — Guillermo del Toro, alongside Saltburn star Jacob Elordi, who's also been spotted out and about in Toronto recently.

It looks like the cast of the film — along with plenty of Toronto foodies — are big fans of Chef Regular's cooking, as they've been spotted numerous times, both together and individually, dining at Pai and Kiin over the past few months.

Whether you're the captain of the Oscar Isaac fan club or just an avid star-spotter, it looks like you'll have luck finding your faves at any of Chef Regular's restaurants — including Pai Uptown and Sukhothai — over the next few months while the production films.

Lead photo by

@paitoronto
