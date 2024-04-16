Eat & Drink
Phoebe Knight
Posted 56 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
old nassau toronto

Man booked a flight from the Bahamas to Toronto just to try Keith Lee's favourite restaurant

Keith Lee may have officially wrapped up the Toronto leg of his FamiLEE world tour (after giving the city a glowing review, might I add,) but the Keith Lee Effect is still alive and well in the city.

In what could quite possibly be the most extreme case of Lee's influence, a Bahamian man recently uploaded a video to TikTok showing him booking a flight to Toronto just to try a restaurant Lee featured.

The TikTok user, who goes by VocabBahamas on the app, shows himself watching Lee's review of Old Nassau, a Weston-Mount Dennis Bahamian restaurant, and deeming it the best restaurant he had yet tried in the city.

"And that's when I got to thinking," he says in the video, "what if I fly there myself and try it?"

He then proceeds to book a plane ticket from Nassau, Bahamas to Toronto at 1 a.m. after seeing the video, setting off shortly thereafter.

When he arrives at the restaurant, he orders "everything that Keith Lee had," (not an uncommon occurrence at Old Nassau in the days since the review went live) going as far as to recreate the outfit Lee wore in the review — tattoos and all.

@vocabbahamas242 I popped up to Old Nassau in toronto #keithlee #oldnassau #bahamiantiktok #bahamiantiktok🇧🇸 #viral #vocabbahamas #242 #vocabbahamas #@Old Nassau #keithleetoronto #keithleeeffect @Keith Lee ♬ original sound - VocabBahamas

It looks like the food at Old Nassau holds up, even when reviewed by someone who's had plenty of Bahamian food in his time — VocabBahamas also gave the restaurant his seal of approval.

Lead photo by

@vocabbahamas242
