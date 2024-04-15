Keith Lee says he was 'blown away' by Toronto and ranks it top 3 on food tour

It looks like Keith Lee's FamiLEE food tour has officially rolled through Toronto, but not before the food critic declared the city as one of the top three places he's visited so far.

In Lee's latest video, he recaps the restaurants he visited during his time in the city.

Lee's recap of Toronto highlights the surges in business each restaurant has seen in the wake of his reviews — from the already popular Sumaq Iraqi Charcoal Grill getting even popular, to the 'if-you-know-you-know,' Old Nassau becoming a city staple.

Lee even highlights No. 1 Jerk, where he alleged he was served by a "hungover" staff member, who have since introduced a "Keith Lee Hour Hangover Special," in honour of the now-infamous review.

The food tour has included stops in Arizona, Hawaii, Washington, Texas and more so far, but Toronto has marked the first international stop for Keith Lee.

Clearly, the TikTok star was impressed by what Toronto had to offer, stating in his video that he was "blown away," by the response to his reviews in the city.

"For this to be our first international food stop, I did not expect this kind of reception," Lee says in the video. "I was blown away the entire time. My mind was blown."

"Canada, y'all showed up and y'all showed out," he says. "Toronto, I appreciate you."