Indian street food restaurant in Toronto has permanently closed

An Indian street food restaurant in Toronto has quietly closed for good and the space is already up for rent.

Against all odds, Dundas West's Mumbai Tadka managed to open their doors during the pandemic, and survived serving fresh and fragrant Indian street food for just over four years before shuttering in mid-March.

The restaurant served up droolworthy dishes like Cheese Pav Bhaji, Vada Pao and Misal Pav and steaming pots of chai, earning it considerable popularity around the neighbourhood during its short lifespan.

While the restaurant didn't provide a statement before suddenly shuttering, and blogTO was not able to contact them for comment, they're not alone as a business that started during the pandemic facing significant struggles at this time.

The owner of Jinglepear Deli, another restaurant that opened and survived through the pandemic, has made headlines for similarly facing the closure of her business and eviction from her home.

For any burgeoning food entrepreneurs, the small-but-mighty (1367 square-foot) restaurant space is currently listed for rent at $3500 per month, and features a very cool street art mural on the wall.

Mumbai Tadka was previously located at 1532 Dundas West, which had previous lifetimes as Three Hands and Wings & Beer Sports Bar.