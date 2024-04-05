Eat & Drink
Phoebe Knight
Posted an hour ago
mr beast feastables

Mr. Beast Feastables now in Canada and here's where to buy them in Toronto

iPad kids and chocoholics, rejoyce! Mr. Beast Feastables are officially in Toronto, and they're available at a ton of local grocery stores.

If you're not familiar with YouTuber Mr. Beast, who has now amassed a whopping 249M subscribers, and his various entrepreneurial ventures, you either live under a rock or haven't come into contact with a child or teenager within the last 5 years.

The massive YouTube sensation — who has had past forays into the culinary world with his Mr. Beast Burgers — made a splash in the United States with his Feastables chocolate bars and, now, the wait is finally over. Mr. Beast Feastables are finally available in Canada.

The bars are all now available at all Loblaw banner stores including Loblaws, Your Independent Grocer, Valu-Mart, Independent City Market, No Frills, Shoppers Drug Mart and other Loblaw-owned stores across the country.

Hungry fans can officially get their hands on the Milk Chocolate, Peanut Butter, Milk Crunch and Dark Chocolate bars and, to sweeten things up even more, they'll be offered at a discounted price of $3 a bar for the entire month of April.

$3 for a chocolate bar doesn't sound like a deal to you? These chocolate bars are going for up to $16 a piece to Canadian buyers on Ebay currently — so at least it's a small improvement. It is Loblaws, after all.

Lead photo by

@mrbeast
