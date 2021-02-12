Here's how to get YouTuber MrBeast's burgers in Toronto right now

MrBeast Burger, the fast food enterprise from YouTube giant Jimmy Donaldson — known by his 52.9 million subscribers as MrBeast — has officially made its way into Canada, with multiple ghost locations popping up in Toronto and elsewhere across the country for the first time ever.

The concept, which started as a one-day pop-up that offered completely free burgers in Wilson, North Carolina in November 2020, has grown to nearly 250 ghost kitchens across 40 U.S. states, including 41 in California alone.

The model is indeed a clever one, using the company Virtual Dining Concepts to allow existing restaurants to serve and make a profit off of the 22-year-old's special menu, which includes three types of burgers, grilled cheese, chicken tender sandwiches, crinkle-cut or loaded fries, and chocolate chip cookies.

As of this month, Toronto residents eager to get their hands on the much-hyped items can do so through major delivery apps such as UberEats, or MrBeast's own dedicated app.

The ghost kitchen locations in the city thus far appear to be at 950 King St. W — which is the Palace Arms Hotel — a vacant condo showroom at 1071 King St. W, Mia Pasta at 736 Sussex Mews, and an Oxford Properties development at 325 Front St. W that includes short-term "innovation" spaces and a Wendy's restaurant.

If you're a fan of trying out these types of exclusive foodie drops, you'll likely want to order ASAP just in case things go the way of the Travis Scott burger frenzy.