Mandy's Salads is opening another new location in Toronto

The immenseley popular Montreal-based salad chain, Mandy's Gourmet Salads is expanding once again, setting their sights on a brand new neighbourhood in the city.

The 20-year-old chain first opened its doors in 2004, but didn't operate a Toronto location until 2022, when they opened their Ossington location and, more recently, Mandy's opened a second Toronto location in The Well.

Not content to rest on their laurels, Mandy's is blazing ahead with opening yet another Toronto location, which is expected to open this spring.

Posting a series of Wes Anderson-esque mock-ups on their Instagram, Mandy's announced that Yorkville will be their next location, making it their eastern- and northernmost location in the city to date.

While no specific opening date has been confirmed for the new location, according to an interview with Retail Insider, it should be sometime this spring.

Mandy's Yorkville will be located at 110 Bloor West.