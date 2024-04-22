1930s era Eaton's store and restaurant coming back to Toronto

This summer, Toronto residents will be able to take a walk back in time as a building is reverted to its past glory for one day.

College Park is taking a trip down memory lane this summer for the Lunching with Lady Eaton event, where it will be restored it to its past life as Eaton's College Street, complete with vintage meals and shopping.

Back in 1930, Eaton's College Street opened as the largest homewares store in the British Empire at 600,000 square feet, but come the opening of the Eaton Centre, its reign swiftly came to an end, was sold to new owners and renamed College Park.

On July 14, you'll get the chance to experience College Park as it was in its Eaton's glory days — including a meal in the building's legendary Round Room Restaurant, which is now the Carlu, at the Lunching with Lady Eaton Event.

You'll be able to dine on historical menu items from the original Eaton's menu, including Lady Eaton Waldorf Salad, Eaton's Chicken Pot Pie and a dessert trio.

The event will also feature a fashion showcase by local designers, historic information sessions about Eaton's and Lady Eaton and a vendor market, paying homage to the building's history of being a superpower in the Canadian retail industry, and live music.

Tickets to the event are priced at $132 per person, including the meal, history sessions, fashion showcase and access to the vendor market for a trip back in history to explore College Park's — or, if you prefer, Eaton's College Street's — former glory.

You can purchase your tickets, view the full schedule for the event and learn more about the history of Eaton's College Street, the Round Room Restaurant and Lady Eaton, through this link.