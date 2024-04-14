Eat & Drink
the commoner toronto

Toronto pub is shutting down and will soon become something else

A Toronto pub just announced that they're closing down at the end of this month, but something new is already on the horizon.

Little Italy's Commoner Bar Room, a clean and comfortable spot for elevated pub fare, just announced that they'll be closing after four years in that location — but it's not all bad news.

"After 4 great years, our College St. location will have its last service on April 27th," reads the caption on an Instagram post announcing the closure.

Contrary to many closure announcements that come served with a hefty side of heartbreak, this closure actually brings about exciting news for The Commoner and its fans — the owners are hanging on to the space and "reimagining" it into something new.

The Little Italy location is a sister restaurant The Commoner in Roncesvalles, so the new concept will see the College Street location forging an entirely new path.

According the The Commoner, the new restaurant (the details of which are under wraps for now,) should be opening in early May, so Little Italy locals won't have to wait too long to experience a new restaurant from familiar faces.

In the meantime, you'll have until April 27 to have one last meal at The Commoner Bar Room, and the original Roncesvalles location isn't going anywhere — at least for the time being.

