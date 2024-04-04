People unable to enter Toronto restaurant after surprise sidewalk construction by City

A Toronto restaurant got a not-so-happy surprise on Monday when construction crews began tearing up the sidewalk around their establishment, completely blocking entry.

It wasn't an April Fool's joke when construction crews showed up unannounced to the Church Street Garage on Monday, April 1 and began tearing up the sidewalk around the restaurant, blocking the main entrance (and exit).

Home to a nearly-always-hopping corner patio and a slew of events and meal deals throughout the week, the Garage is an institution in Church Wellesley Village — but lately, construction has been seriously cramping their style.

"We had no notice of the construction being done, nor do we have access or any sort of platform to enter our main door," Tyler Oliveira, Church Street Garage's owner, tells blogTO.

Tyler tells blogTO that, upon the disruption, he was put in contact with the construction company, who told him that safety bumps are being installed to signal to blind pedestrians that they're approaching the intersection.

It's ultimately a good thing, but with no advance warning and no indication when the construction will be complete, Church Street Garage is being faced with an unexpected, rapid and significant decline in patronage and revenue.

Tyler tells blogTO that when the construction crews began work on Monday, they did so without warning, as dust began blowing onto the restaurant's patio, leading patrons to get up and leave.

He adds that patrons now have to enter through the restaurant's side door, passing through the dumpster and garbage area on the way to their meal.

With the significant amount of precipitation forecast for the city this week, Tyler also points out that the construction will be delayed further, and has no idea when the sidewalk will be able to open up.

"The BIA is helping us trying to get in contact with the city," Tyler tells blogTO, and adds that he's reached out to City Council, but for now, he says, "it’s almost not practical to stay open," amid the disruption.

The Church Street Garage is located at 477 Church Street.