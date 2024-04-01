City
Jack Landau
Posted 5 hours ago
toronto snow weather

Last blast of winter weather threatens double-digit snowfall for Greater Toronto Area

City
Jack Landau
Posted 5 hours ago
Spring may have officially arrived, but Ontario is still facing one more blast of winter weather this week threatening to dump double-digit snowfall on much of the province including the Greater Toronto Area (GTA).

A significant weather system will slam into the province on Wednesday and Thursday, according to Environment And Climate Change Canada. The government weather agency warns of snowfall totals ranging from 5 to 15 cm across a swath of southern and eastern Ontario that includes Toronto, with some areas east of the GTA projected to see up to 20 cm.

Wednesday is shaping up to be particularly nasty in the GTA, with heavy rain transitioning to wet snow by the evening hours, joined by strong wind gusts that will batter the region. The Weather Network predicts that, by Thursday, much of Ontario will be under a snowy spell.

"A coastal low over New England will force a renewed burst of heavy snow to spread over eastern Ontario and southern Quebec into Thursday, with treacherous travel likely across the impacted region," The Weather Network reports.

The current forecast is an improvement from earlier predictions calling for apocalyptic levels of snow in parts of the province — with some models predicting totals exceeding 70 cm as of the Easter long weekend.

Forecasts using the European model were particularly menacing over the weekend, calling for snowfall in the 70 cm range for the Halton region on April 3 through 5.

Regardless of the total snowfall, locals across much of the province can expect at least one more severe bout of winter weather before a warming trend heats things up heading into the weekend, with temperatures projected to climb well above seasonal.

