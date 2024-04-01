Last blast of winter weather threatens double-digit snowfall for Greater Toronto Area

Spring may have officially arrived, but Ontario is still facing one more blast of winter weather this week threatening to dump double-digit snowfall on much of the province including the Greater Toronto Area (GTA).

A significant weather system will slam into the province on Wednesday and Thursday, according to Environment And Climate Change Canada. The government weather agency warns of snowfall totals ranging from 5 to 15 cm across a swath of southern and eastern Ontario that includes Toronto, with some areas east of the GTA projected to see up to 20 cm.

Significant Weather Outlook for Wednesday and Thursday ❄️



Wednesday snow 5 to 15 cm possible with near 20 cm for parts of eastern Ontario.



Thursday 5 to 10 cm possible for eastern Ontario with the weather system departing.#onstorm #onwx pic.twitter.com/Z43KHIzDtV — ECCC Weather Ontario (@ECCCWeatherON) March 31, 2024

Wednesday is shaping up to be particularly nasty in the GTA, with heavy rain transitioning to wet snow by the evening hours, joined by strong wind gusts that will batter the region. The Weather Network predicts that, by Thursday, much of Ontario will be under a snowy spell.

"A coastal low over New England will force a renewed burst of heavy snow to spread over eastern Ontario and southern Quebec into Thursday, with treacherous travel likely across the impacted region," The Weather Network reports.

The current forecast is an improvement from earlier predictions calling for apocalyptic levels of snow in parts of the province — with some models predicting totals exceeding 70 cm as of the Easter long weekend.

Forecasts using the European model were particularly menacing over the weekend, calling for snowfall in the 70 cm range for the Halton region on April 3 through 5.

Another ridiculously snowy run from the 🇪🇺 model!



It continues to show swath of 30+cm of snow across the #GTA with a max of 70+cm across #Halton



Still think it's over done but becoming more likley that there will be a heavy swath of snow across S #Ontario..big ? Is where#OnWX https://t.co/ECRtAjrekX pic.twitter.com/UtFHJVsLgv — WxOntario (@WxOntario1) March 30, 2024

Regardless of the total snowfall, locals across much of the province can expect at least one more severe bout of winter weather before a warming trend heats things up heading into the weekend, with temperatures projected to climb well above seasonal.