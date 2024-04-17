Famous shawarma restaurant from Montreal opening first downtown Toronto location

Montreal-based shawarma chain, Boustan, is about to open their first location in downtown Toronto.

While Toronto may not be officially recognized as the shawarma capital of Canada, that doesn't mean the city doesn't have a near-insatiable hunger for the dish, and we're about to get a brand new option for the stuff.

What began in 1986 as a phenomenon among university students in Montreal has since blossomed into a fleet 65-strong, primarily concentrated in Quebec, with four locations (soon to be five) in Ontario.

This isn't the first location in the city for the restaurant. They opened their inaugural Toronto location in Scarborough back in early 2022, and have since opened an additional location in North York.

Downtown Toronto residents are about to get their chance at savouring the chain's selection of shawarma, pitas, garlic potatoes, falafel and more, because Boustan will soon be opening a new location in Liberty Village.

The new location will be on East Liberty, just west of Strachan, and while the opening date has yet to be announced, a representative from Boustan has confirmed to blogTO that it should be coming this July.