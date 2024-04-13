Toronto nightclub known for its cheap drinks has closed

A Toronto nightclub that was popular for its cheap drinks and good times has closed permanently, but there's already something new on its way.

Bar 244 on Adelaide was a hub for unpretensious partying in the Entertainment District, managing to stay afloat in spite of pandemic closures before officially announcing their closure through an Instagram post on April 9.

"You may have noticed that our doors have been closed," the caption reads, confirming that owner Jasmine Daya has sold the building, and that the bar is officially closed permanently.

"On behalf of Jasmine and the Bar 244 team, thank you to all the guests who passed through our doors over the years to make the bar a success," the caption reads, adding a reminder to regulars to work hard and play harder.

The bar announced on December 1, 2023 that they would be temporarily closing, but never reopened their doors before confirming the closure.

It's not all bad news for those looking for a new go-to party spot, because there's already a new bar getting ready to take over the space, headed up by a veteran in the Toronto bar scene.

Founded by former General Manager at Bar 404, Rohit Sharma, Maya Cocktail Bar is set to be opening at 244 Adelaide, in the first week of May, though the precise opening date has yet to be confirmed.

There are no further details yet about the bar's offerings or theme, so Toronto will have to wait patiently to see if it can live up to the legacy Bar 244 leaves behind.