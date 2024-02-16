A new Costco location is coming to Oakville

Oakville residents rejoice, as wholesale giant Costco has plans to open a new location in the area of the QEW and Burloak Drive — its first location in the suburb.

A development application was filed on February 9 with Oakville planners, calling for a new Costco location at 3471 Wyecroft Rd., a large big-box retail plaza already home to big names like The Home Depot and Structube.

Details of the application are currently being circulated with Oakville planning staff, and are not yet publicly accessible. Materials should be shared in the coming days, painting a clearer picture of what this Costco will offer in terms of size, and which businesses could be displaced from the current plaza.

Despite a lack of available plans, it isn't too difficult to picture how this addition will plug into the existing big-box centre just east of Burloak and south of the QEW.

Costco most recently added a new Toronto location to its expanding Ontario portfolio in November 2023.

Costco currently operates 40 locations in Ontario alone, representing 37 per cent of its total 108 locations across Canada.