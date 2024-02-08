Downtown Toronto restaurant closing after almost 20 years

Another one of Toronto's favourite plant-based restaurants just announced that they'll be closing a major location this week, and people are already heartbroken over it.

Fresh, a restaurant chain with four locations in the city, just announced through a post on Instagram that they'll be closing down their Spadina location effective Feb. 14.

"After 18 incredible years serving the neighbourhood, we have made the difficult decision to close our Spadina location on Feb. 14," the post reads.

The smallest of the chain's fleet, the location was a go-to for vegan bowls and post-workout snacks for regulars in the Queen West neighbourhood, who were quick to flock to the comments to voice their heartbreak.

"Omg no!!! Was just there and telling someone how this was one of the OGs in Toronto. Love you guys and hate to see you close," writes one fan of the restaurant.

Others took to the comments to hypothesize whether the closure is related to Fresh's 2021 acquisition by Recipe Unlimited.

"This often happens when a smaller company gets sold to a giant corporation," writes one commentor. "I assume Fresh on Spadina is not considered profitable enough so now it's just a corporate decision to shut it down."

Nicolette Garito, a representative for Recipe Unlimited, tells blogTO that the restaurant is closing due to "financial reasons," reiterating that they "thank the Spadina neighbourhood for all of its support over the last 18 years."

Fresh's Bloor, Crawford and Front locations will all remain open for the time being, so you'll still get the chance to dine at one of Toronto's best vegetarian restaurants.