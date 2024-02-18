Famous bartender opening new cocktail bar in Toronto

One of Toronto's most famous bartenders is opening a new bar in the city next month.

If you're a fan of Netflix's Drink Masters, or if you're simply just a fan of next-level cocktails, you're in for a treat this March, because Frankie Solarik is opening a new bar.

Solarik is behind some of the city's hottest bars, like Bar Prequel and BarChef, known for their inventive and experiential beverages, and he's bringing a little taste of the U.K. to Toronto with his latest venture, Bar Compton Ave.

The bar concept promises to be an immersive experience that will transport your to London, England as soon as you walk through the doors of their Dundas West space.

The bar will be decorated in original 1800s artwork and luxe leathers and floral fabrics to embody the spirit of London's Compton Avenue, the bar's namesake.

Alongside Solarik's signature cocktails that combine unique flavours and textures with a healthy dose of showmanship, the bar will also be serving elevated takes on traditional English dishes.

Most recently, Solarik's name was attached to a hugely popular winter pop-up bar, Nordic by BarChef, which served elevated takes on holiday cocktails inside a yurt at The Well.

Bar Compton Ave will be located at 1282 Dundas West, the space that used to be occupied by Founder, and is set to open in late March.